DiamondStone offers unique accommodations, surrounded by peaceful rural countryside & year-round activities. Vacation homes large & small, a log cabin & B&B are all artfully decorated & designed for travelers' relaxation, to feel at home away from home.

Located on 10 beautiful acres, across Hwy 97 from Paulina Lake & Newberry Ntl Monument, sandwiched between the Little Deschutes River & Quail Run Golf Course, there's river access & motorcycle rentals onsite. We've been customizing affordable vacations for over 22 years. Please call to share your wants & needs. Discover why so many call DiamondStone one of the best vacation spots in Oregon.

Get far away from the stresses of everyday life at DiamondStone Guest Lodges. Not a rigid hotel or pre-determined vacation package, travel here without fuss or expense for family fun, exciting motorcycle tours, a new adventure, beautiful scenery, a little romance, or to relax and unwind - DiamondStone has it all.

You couldn't be closer to Newberry National Monument; or explore NORTH toward Sunriver, Bend & beyond, or SOUTH to Crater Lake & Lake County's Oregon Outback from your Central Oregon home away from home. For a truly special getaway, choose the Hawaiian-inspired Maluhia Log Cabin, decorated with a Polynesian theme. Maluhia means "peace" - which you'll find on 5 quiet acres as you enjoy the breeze through the trees, or stargaze from the outdoor hot tub. Other units are decorated with a gallery of limited edition western and wildlife paintings, sculptures, and photos. We invite you to relax in comfortable living spaces or outside decks & lawns with views of the surrounding meadows and forest. Step outside for great hiking spots, fishing or floating/kayaking on the river, or to golf the Quail Run Course just one minute away.

It's easy to CHECK AVAILABILITY HERE to book your special getaway online. Or call to discuss and reserve with our helpful staff.

