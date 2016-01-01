Hallmark Resort in Newport

Experience the finest in premium Oregon Coast lodging at the Hallmark Resort Newport. Amenities include fitness room, room service, heated salt water pool, sauna and spa. Guest rooms' patios and balconies offer stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the area's lighthouses. You may even spot a whale or fishing boat! All accommodations are oceanfront and non-smoking, and many include cozy fireplaces and luxurious in-room spas. When it's time to eat, you can enjoy Northwest cuisine at the resort's family-friendly Georgie's Beachside Grill.

744 SW Elizabeth St

Newport, OR 97365

1-888-448-4449

Map/Directions