Nationally recognized for its modern, urban style by magazines like Elle Décor, GQ and Travel + Leisure, the centrally located Jupiter Hotel is a popular stop for travelers, creatives and nomads looking to experience the heart of Portland. With 81 rooms at affordable rates, guests will be treated to unique urban hospitality on the buzzing E. Burnside, mere steps from Downtown Portland.

800 E Burnside Street

Portland, OR 97214

1-877-800-0004

Map/Directions