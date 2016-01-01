Rogue Regency Inn & Suites is locally - and lovingly - owned and operated, and it shows. Offering first-class customer service and extra touches such as terrycloth bathrobes, feather pillows, an on-site massage therapist and beauty salon as well as a free airport shuttle, this hotel places guests' needs and wants above all else. Outshining the competition in Medford, Rogue Regency Inn boasts glowing guest reviews as well as the title of "Retailer of the Year" as named by the Chamber of Medford/Jackson County. Enjoy Southern Oregon hospitality between tours at nearby award-winning wineries or hiking on a number of breathtaking trails in the region. In addition to the well-furnished guest rooms the hotel offers two-room suites equipped with fireplaces and hot tubs, all at affordable prices.

2300 Biddle Road

Medford, OR 97504

1-800-535-5805

