With 300 days of sunshine a year, Sunriver Resort is a true Central Oregon paradise, perfect for families, couples and business retreats. Accommodations range from cozy lodge suites to spacious home and condo rentals. Whether you’re looking to ski, splash in Cascade Mountain white water, build up your rock climbing muscles, do some shopping or zoom down a speedy water slide, Sunriver has you covered! Boasting 63 holes of championship golf, a luxurious spa, access to countless outdoor activities and proximity to bustling Bend, OR, Sunriver is the perfect place to get away from it all.

17600 Center Dr

Sunriver, OR 97707

1-800-801-8765

Map/Directions